Death penalty still on the table for suspect in double murder case

Back and forth about a psychological evaluation continues in court - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man charged with murdering a 25-year-old woman along with her two-year-old son was back in court today. The prosecution reminded the court that they continue to push for the death penalty, and are still waiting for the defense to respond.

The courtroom discussion was full of exchange from all sides. The defense attorney clarified that they are now objecting to a mental health check for the suspect, Trevon Wilhite.

"And both sides have requested a psychological evaluation of the defendant," says Yuma County Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey.

However, the defense attorney responds by saying "no, your honor."

The prosecutor chimed in saying "there was a filing and then that was amended later."

Tamecia Sadler, the mother of Tamacia Wilder conferenced in to listen to the hearing. Judge Kinsey took a moment to tell Sadler that she can express her feelings when she needs to.

"The charges are serious in this case. The requested penalty from the state is serious. And so, we will be taking time, in this case, to make sure that everything is done appropriately. I don’t want you to ever feel like you are not allowed to voice that frustration. Okay, ma’am?" asks Judge Kinsey.

Wilhite’s demeanor was calm while in court, only saying a few words to his attorney.

The judge has set a hearing for the review of the disagreement on Wilhite's mental health evaluation for November 8.