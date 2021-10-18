New Details: Smoking blamed for deadly mobile home fire

Yuma fire officials confirm cigarette caused oxygen tank explosion

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says a cigarette sparked the deadly blaze that killed one person this weekend.

The fire broke out around seven Sunday morning at an RV park at E. 32nd Street and Avenue 6E. YFD says a cigarette came too close to an oxygen tank and sparked an explosion.

Fire crews say they arrived to find the interior of the mobile home engulfed in smoke and flames. The trailer's lone occupant did not survive.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating the fire since it involved a death.

Neither YFD, nor YPD, have released the victim's identity.