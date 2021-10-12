YRMC releases statement on passing of cardiologist

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) released an official statement Tuesday afternoon about the passing of local cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das.

Dr. Das died Monday afternoon in a fiery plane crash in a San Diego suburb.

The statement from YRMC reads in part:

With tremendous sadness Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) shares our heartfelt condolences following the tragic death of cardiologist and friend, Dr. Sugata Das who died in a plane crash yesterday.

With tremendous sadness Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) shares our heartfelt condolences following the tragic death of cardiologist and friend, Dr. Sugata Das who died in a plane crash yesterday.

“Our community has lost an exceptional physician, colleague and friend, a man who dedicated his life and career to caring for patients,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, Chief Medical Officer at YRMC. “Dr. Das was an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man. He was a highly disciplined physician who thrived on each opportunity to improve care for heart patients."

“This is a difficult time for everyone at Yuma Regional Medical Center, particularly for our cardiac cath and heart teams, who are grieving the loss of a special colleague,” said Dr. Magu. “This is a tragic loss for our hospital, our medical staff, and the entire community. We ask for your support as we grieve the loss of an amazing physician and friend.”

- Statement from Yuma Regional Medical Center