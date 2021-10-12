Undocumented immigrant left behind by group in mountains

Coordinated effort of aircrews, ground agents find man

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Yuma Air Branch and U.S. Border Patrol confirm the two agencies rescued an injured man from the Mesquite Mountains on Tuesday, October 5.

While carrying out aerial checks, the Yuma Air Branch EC120 crew spotted a man who appeared to be in distress. Ajo Sector agents learned he was illegally present in Arizona and had been left behind by a group because of a foot injury.

"Due to the rugged terrain, the crew requested assistance to transport the injured person from the mountaintop," Border Patrol Public Affairs Specialist Robert G. Daniels shares. "A Yuma-based AS350 crew with an Air and Marine Emergency Medical Service (AMEMS)-qualified agent on board responded and delivered the man to the road where he was transferred into the custody of Ajo Station Border Patrol agents."

Involved authorities believe the man would not have survived if rescue crews did not come to his aid.

"Because of the intense heat and potential for dehydration, the challenging terrain, and the injuries the man sustained, the stranded man would not have survived without the rescue efforts of the Yuma Air Branch aircrews and our Tucson Sector Border Patrol partners," said Supervisory Air and Marine Agent, Isidro Linares.