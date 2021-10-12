Arizona sergeant killed while on pursuit

Fatally struck by a commercial motor vehicle

LA PAZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The La Paz County Sheriff's Office announces Sergeant Micheal Rudd #554 officially succumbed to his injuries received while in the line of duty.

La Paz County Sheriff William Ponce confirms Sgt. Rudd passed away Tuesday shortly after midnight, following an accident while pursuing a vehicle.

"Officers from the Quartzsite Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 37," shared Sheriff Ponce. "During the incident Sergeant Rudd was struck by a commercial motor vehicle."

Emergency crews transported Sgt. Rudd to the Palo Verde Hospital in Blythe. It was there, that the respected sergeant passed away.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vehicular Crimes Unit from the Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

"Sgt. Michael Rudd had served the citizens of La Paz County since 2013 and was promoted to Sergeant in March of 2021," expressed Sheriff Ponce. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."