New Details: House fire burns everything but the home inside

Firefighters still determining cause of fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Fire Department (YFD) was called to a house fire in the 1700 block of W. 25th Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

News 11 and CBS 13's Luis Lopez arrived soon after fire crews.

"Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find a fully involved SUV parked next to a house at 1766 W. 25th St. with fire spreading to the home," YFD Public Information Officer Mike Erfert shares. "Firefighters were able to quickly knock down and extinguish the fire."

According to the YFD, the flames were contained to the attached garage and outside of the house, severely damaging the homeowner's car.

"The interior of the home was not damaged and the occupants were able to reoccupy once the fire was confirmed to be out," Erfert adds. "The fire started on the outside of the home, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined."