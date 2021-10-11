Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 7:41 PM

Former San Luis mayor pleads not guilty to ballot harvesting

MGN/Arizona Attorney General's Office

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former San Luis Mayor accused of ballot harvesting pleaded not guilty Monday in court.

Guillermina Fuentes was indicted by a Grand Jury on four counts of illegally voting for other people during the 2020 primary election.

She also serves on the district governing board for the Gadsden Elementary School District.

Fuentes faced Judge Roger A. Nelson in Yuma County Superior Court to hear the four charges including conspiracy, two counts of ballot abuse and forgery.

She will be back in court on November 18.

Crime / News / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content