Former San Luis mayor pleads not guilty to ballot harvesting

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former San Luis Mayor accused of ballot harvesting pleaded not guilty Monday in court.

Guillermina Fuentes was indicted by a Grand Jury on four counts of illegally voting for other people during the 2020 primary election.

She also serves on the district governing board for the Gadsden Elementary School District.

Fuentes faced Judge Roger A. Nelson in Yuma County Superior Court to hear the four charges including conspiracy, two counts of ballot abuse and forgery.

She will be back in court on November 18.