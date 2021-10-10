Health experts advise caution as Coronavirus cases decline

Top Stories

COVID-19 cases are declining but there's still much to worry about

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - As more people get vaccinated, less Coronavirus-related cases are being reported, which health experts say is putting the U.S. on the right path.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director for the Center of Disease Control, states "There are some communities that are really well vaccinated and really well protected. And then there are pockets of places that have very little protection and the virus isn't stupid. It's going to go there."

It's worrying that the virus may grow from those areas with little protection and news of the Delta variant may add to that worry.

Admiral Brett Giroir, Covid Testing Czar, says "This was associated with an increase in vaccination rate, more testing and about doubling of the mask-wearing. So the American people did the right things. But we are not out of the woods yet. As a surgeon general says, there are still a lot of Americans who do not have natural immunity and who have not been vaccinated. They are still susceptible."

States such as Alaska remain on high alert for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Pfizer is trying to secure authorization for children ages 5 to 11.

The CDC is scheduled to meet within the next two weeks to discuss booster authorization and will later discuss pediatric COVID vaccinations.