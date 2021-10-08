Imperial Valley College spreads mental health awareness

Top Stories

NAMI reports 20% of American adults experience mental illness each year

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College celebrated world mental health day and they want people with anxiety or mental distress to know that they’re not alone.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 1 in 5 U.S adults experience mental illness each year.

Lupita Castro is the director for Student Health Services for the Imperial Valley. She confirms that the pandemic has affected people mentally.

"Anxiety, staying at home, online classes for more than a year and coming back with mixed feelings, with confusion of how to do things, with the new normal; so, that is mainly what we see at IVC," she said.

25 agencies showed up to the event to represent the different areas of mental health support in the community.

Castro says that they are trying to spread the word that help is available across the Valley for anyone who needs it.

"Usually there is a county line for all community members, also at IVC, we connect all students with different agencies in the community," she said.

Castro is grateful that many came together to spread the word on the importance of mental health.

