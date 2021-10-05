Accident on US 95 catapults driver during apparent rollover

Top Stories

Deputies say incident is still under investigation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department reports a vehicle veered off the road at Avenue C on the northside of Highway 95, rolling before finally coming to a stop.

"Upon their arrival they found a silver Nissan Infinity with severe damage that, apparently, had rolled multiple times," describes Fire Chief Paul De Anda. "A female occupant was lying on the sun roof and the male driver was lying on the ground approximately 30 feet away from the car."

At this time, investigators are unsure of what caused the driver to swerve off Highway 95 and roll into the desert. Witnesses say the Nissan Infinity was heading westbound when it happened.

"The female suffered lacerations and was complaining of severe pain to her hip. The male suffered a laceration to this neck and an apparent head injury, reveals Chief De Anda. "Both patients were placed in full cervical spine immobilization and transported by SCFD ambulances emergency traffic to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC)."

According to the fire chief, medical staff flew the driver to a Phoenix hospital for more specialized care of his injuries once doctors at YRMC stabilized him.

Deputies with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the cause of the accident.