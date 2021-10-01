Welfare check leads Arizona policeman to adopt abuse victim

Officer deails the four-year adoption journey

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Every day is a reason to have the "Christmas Cheer" for the Kingman Police Department's Brain Zach. One of the greatest gifts came into his life during a welfare check four years ago.

Describing the two-year-old girl police found, Zach says, "She had a skull fracture, brain bleed and dislocated elbow. Just, my heart felt for this little girl that was covered in bruises, but was just so happy. She had a very strong spirit about her."

When child protective services asked if he would consider temporarily fostering little Kayla, he couldn't resist, immediately saying 'yes.' However, one thing led to the next, one court date preceded another and before he knew it, Zach had become Kayla's adoptive father.

"We played it week by week, month by month, court date by court date, not knowing how long we would really have her," he shared of the experience. "We took her to Disney Land the first year, loved it!"

This entire process took Zach four years to officially become Kayla's legal dad.

"She's just so loving, that God sent her to me for a reason, and I'm very thankful for her," he adds. "She's had a place in my heart since the night I met her."