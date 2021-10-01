Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:10 PM

Powerball Jackpot grows to $635 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing

No winner for four months

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A whopping $635 million will be up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

No one has taken home the big prize in nearly four months. That involves matching 5 numbers plus the Powerball. However, last week five people won $1 million by matching five numbers. Three others scored $2 million for matching five numbers with a "power play." 77 won $50,000 for matching 4 numbers and the power ball.

This is the sixth largest jackpot in Powerball history, and the tenth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content