Powerball Jackpot grows to $635 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing

Top Stories

No winner for four months

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A whopping $635 million will be up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

No one has taken home the big prize in nearly four months. That involves matching 5 numbers plus the Powerball. However, last week five people won $1 million by matching five numbers. Three others scored $2 million for matching five numbers with a "power play." 77 won $50,000 for matching 4 numbers and the power ball.

This is the sixth largest jackpot in Powerball history, and the tenth largest in U.S. lottery history.