Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed

Top Stories

Details still coming in on what exactly caused the collision

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CBS/AP) - The Chandler Fire Department (CFD) reports a helicopter crashed and burned after it collided with a single-engine plane midair over a Phoenix suburb.

Chandler Police Department Sergeant Jason McClimans confirms the collision happened Friday morning. He and a fire department spokesperson clarify that while the fixed-wing airplane landed safely, the helicopter immediately crashed, caught fire and killed both passengers.

News video shows a fire crew covering the helicopter’s burned wreckage near the airport’s southern boundary with a tarp.

Sgt. McCliamans also clarifies no one on the ground was injured, nor did the plane's occupants need any medical treatment.

Chandler police have not released the identities and ages of the victims either.

Investigators are gathering evidence to determine the cause of the crash.