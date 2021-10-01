Arizona man illegally votes while still in jail

Top Stories

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Tucson man accused of illegally registering to vote and casting a vote while he was an inmate at the Pima County Jail.

The indictment alleges 45-year-old Kenneth Russell Nelson falsely completed a voter registration form in 2018 indicating that he had not been convicted of a felony or that his rights had been restored.

It also alleges Nelson had previously been convicted of a felony offense and had not had his rights restored since a 2017 conviction.

He was indicted on one count of false registration and three counts of illegal voting.