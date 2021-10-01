4th Anniversary of Las Vegas Strip Shooting

City-Data.com crime index data shows decreasing trend in violent crimes

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Friday marks the somber fourth anniversary of the Las Vegas strip shooting. It has since been described as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The infamous gunman opened fire October 1st, 2017, from a hotel down onto a country-music festival killing 60 people and wounding over 400 others.

The gunman was found dead in his hotel room. Las Vegas police were never able to determine a motive.

A number of memorial events are planned across the Desert Southwest, where many of the festival-goers had actually come from.

According to the crime index City-Data.com, Las Vegas has seen decreasing violent crime and decline of property crime in the last 5 years.

Though the city's 2019 crime rate was 1.2 times higher than the nation's average and more than 86.8% of U.S. cities, it still fell by 10% compared to 2018.