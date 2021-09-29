Local bus driver appears in court, faces more than 60 charges

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local school bus driver accused of intentionally slamming on the brakes of an occupied bus made her first court appearance Wednesday morning. 41-year-old Nona Scott had 44 students in the bus when officers say she pulled into an apartment complex then suddenly stopped.

She claims something ran in front of the bus forcing her to brake.

In court, Scott says she’s never been arrested or had any prior offenses.

Scott told the municipal court judge she’s a longtime resident of Yuma and has been a bus driver since 2019. The defendant says she complied and cooperated at the scene.

She’s facing 66 counts including endangerment and assault. Criminal misdemeanor offenses carry a maximum of six months behind bars.

So we did the math. Per charge adds up to 396 months. This means Scott could face up to 33 years. However, as mentioned this is her first-ever run-in with the law.

The judge has set her bond to 10 thousand dollars.

Scott is expected to be back in court on October 8th.