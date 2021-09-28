Yuma school bus driver arrested on 40+ counts of endangerment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has arrested a local school bus driver on 44 counts of endangerment, 21 counts of assault, and one count of false reporting.

YPD says on Thursday, September 23, 41-year-old Nona Scott was driving an after-school route on a bus carrying 44 students. Students claim Scott pulled into the private driveway of the Vincent Scott Vista at S. Avenue A and W. 20th Street. They say the bus was driving through the parking lot when she suddenly slammed on the brakes. Police say the brake check sent most of the students flying into the seats in front of them. 21 children reported injuries.

YPD says Scott claimed something ran in front of the bus, forcing her to brake. Officers say that wasn't true. They've charged her with false reporting in addition to endangerment, and assault.

YPD tells KYMA.com say the students involved were from Yuma School District 1, but declined to specify which school the kids attend.

Officers encourage anyone with further information on this case to call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

News 11's Cody Lee is gathering more details on this developing story. Look for his updates beginning on the Early Edition at 5 p.m.