Donald Trump endorses former Phoenix news anchor for Governor

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Kari Lake, a former local news anchor in Arizona's 2022 Governor's race.

Trump said her years as a broadcast journalist at Fox 10 Phoenix mean that "few can take on the fake news media like Kari."

The former President also says that "she is strong on crime, will protect our border, second amendment, military, and vets, and will fight to restore election integrity."

Trump chose Lake over a packed Republican field that also includes State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, former Congressman Matt Salmon and Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson.

The leading Democratic candidate is Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.