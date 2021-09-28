Skip to Content
Former YPG guard accused of child sex abuse back in court

38-year-old suspect facing eight total counts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma Proving Ground security guard accused of sexually assaulting girls under the age of 15 was back in court on Tuesday.

38-year-old Roberto Garcia faces eight total counts, including three counts of aggravated assault with sexual motivation.

Garcia faced a judge for his final management conference before heading to trial, but on Tuesday learned that was extended.

Prosecutors claim the alleged incidents happened between October of 2020 and June of 2021.

Sheriff's deputies said Garcia was arrested following reports from Amberly's Place regarding at least two underage victims.

He will be back in court on October 26.

