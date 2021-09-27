Skip to Content
Full closure coming to State Route 78

Caltrans says closure is necessary to repair storm damage

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Department of Transportation District 11 (Caltrans) announces crews will close a 28-mile section of eastbound and westbound State Route 78 (SR-78) between Ogliby Road and Clark Way in Palo Verde, from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Caltrans Information Officer Cathryne Bruce-Johnson, the closure is needed to repair storm damage.

"The full closure is necessary to accommodate cranes placing 72-inch drainage pipes along a section of the highway about one-mile west of Stallard Road in Palo Verde," she shares. "Crews will open the roadway as soon as the work safely allows."

Drivers traveling on SR-78 should expect redirection onto Clark Way or Ogliby Road.

"Although there will be no through access on SR-78 during the closure residents located within the closure area may access SR-78 west and east of the construction activity," Bruce-Johnson adds. "The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather, traffic incidents or construction conditions."

Please click here for real-time traffic information including traffic speeds, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities.

