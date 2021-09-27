COVID-19 booster vaccines now available in Imperial County

Accessible at healthcare sites, clinics, pharmacies and Public Health Department

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) released a statement confirming their support of The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Western State Scientific Review Workgroup's (WSSRW) recent booster recommendation.

ICPHD Public Health Information Officer Maria Peinado, M.P.A., shared, "The CDC and the WSSRW recommend a single Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, given under the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization at least six months after completion of a primary series for certain individuals."

As a result, the ICPHD has made sure the booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine is available at various healthcare sites, clinics, pharmacies, as well as the Public Health Department itself.

Unfortunately, this booster is only recommended for those who were vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. People injected with Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines are not currently eligible to receive this booster shot.

Individuals who should receive a booster dose include those:

Age 65 years and older or residing in a long-term care facility, or

Age 50 through 64 years with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk of social inequities.

Those who may receive a booster dose, include people:

Age 18 through 64 years with underlying medical conditions, or

Age 18 through 64 years who are at increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

To make an appointment or find a nearby vaccine clinic, please click here or call 833-422-4255.