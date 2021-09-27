Skip to Content
BP procession for fallen agent

Arlette Yousif NPG

A BP officer loses his battle to COVID - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Wellton Border Patrol agent has died after contracting COVID while on duty. Agent Luis Dominguez was a Yuma native.

In addition to his dedication to the community, he was also a husband and a father.

Agent Dominguez spent nearly two months in a Phoenix hospital.

According to the GoFundMe page set up by a family friend, Dominguez was planning to retire in September, after 20 years of service. He was 51 years old.

If you would like to contribute to the family of Agent Dominguez you can visit their GoFundMe page.

