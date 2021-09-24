Kitchen fire destroys Yuma home, leads to K-9 search and rescue

House no longer liveable, American Red Cross called in to help family

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) found an active kitchen fire plaguing a house in the 600 block of S 20th Ave Thursday evening.

Firefighters say it began around 7:30 p.m. after they were called to 651 S 20th Ave. According to Fire Marshal Kayal Franklin, one teenager was home when the fire began. She woke up to the smell of smoke and ran out of the house.

However, when YFD crews arrived, two dogs were still unaccounted for. Franklin confirms firefighters searched the home, located the unconscious pets, brought them outside and secured FIDO bags to their snouts.

Courtesy Yuma Fire Department

The YFD reports both dogs regained consciousness and were soon able to get up and walk on their own. Nevertheless, the homeowners were not able to move back in, and the American Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

Investigators determined that the teen's parent left a pot of oil unattended on the stovetop. They also explained that there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.

Franklin explains this situation could've been avoided, saying, "The number one place for fires to start in the home is in the kitchen. The number one place for fires to start in the kitchen is the top of the stove, and the number one cause is unattended cooking. Stay in the kitchen when you are boiling, frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short time, make sure that you turn the stove off. Most cooking fires start on the stove due to unattended cooking."