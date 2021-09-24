Skip to Content
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Imperial County

NWS says warning is in effect over next six hours

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix has issued a flash flood watch for portions of southern California, including the following areas: Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea.

According to the NWS, this flash flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m.

Weather reports show conditions are exceptionally humid across portions of southeastern California.

The NWS believes a low-pressure system may tap into this moisture, creating a favorable environment for flash flooding throughout this evening.

Locals are advised to not travel unless they're trying to get out of an area prone to flooding, or if they are under an evacuation order.

