Local officials push to reopen U.S. port of entry

Calexico Mayor says closures causing traffic delays and road rage incidents - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - What's usually a five minute wait time for workers coming in and out of the U.S., has become hours of dreadful wait times, and now, Imperial County leaders say, construction in Calexico is making things worse.

The border closures started as a result of the pandemic. Local officials are calling on federal representatives to reopen port of entries nearby Calexico.

Jesus Escobar is on the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, he says construction to add more lanes is going slower than expected and has caused even more delays. He also says early closure of the East port of entry is sometimes causing chaos.

"We should focus on why we have been forsaken and why Calexico East [port of entry] has been closing at 2 p.m.," he said.

Calexico's Mayor, Javier Moreno echoed those concerns. He adds road rage incidents have been more frequent due to the delays.

"As you know, we have people who live in Mexico for economic reasons and they come to the U.S. to work, and as they go back it takes them more than an hour sometimes," he said.

Moreno says he is doing everything he can to push for more opening. Both Moreno and Escobar are communicating with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to fix this issue.

"We have been ready since March, but the Mexican side is not ready to reopen and that is the issue," he said.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have a full update on the Early Edition at 5 p.m.