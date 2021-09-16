YPD says dead scam comes back to life

Officers report scam method resurging from 2019

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department reports Thursday it has seen the resurgence of a phone-call scam from 2019.

Public Affairs Sergeant Lori Franklin says business owners are receiving phone calls from a telephone number linked to Mexico.

"Please be cautious of phone calls from unfamiliar numbers, especially those from out of country," warns Sgt. Franklin. "If you happen to answer a call from an unfamiliar number, do not give out any personal information, and contact your local law enforcement agency."

Callers pretend to be a drug cartel member who intimidates the receiver, claiming "they are watching the business."

Scammers then asks for money, threatening to send armed men to the business if their request is not met.