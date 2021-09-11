Imperial Valley prepares for 9/11 stair climb tribute

Top Stories

IV 9/11 Committee and IV Fire Academy students set up for the annual stair climb - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Preparations are under way for the annual stair climb event at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in tribute for 9/11.

Last year Valley residents were unable to enjoy the full impact of this event due to the pandemic. This year residents are looking forward to coming out and honoring what our country went through 20 years ago.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones is on the Imperial Valley 9/11 Committee, he says that the goal is to get 413 individuals to participate in the stair climb.

"413 is the total number of firefighters, law enforcement personnel, and medical service personnel who died on September 11, 2001, so in their honor this is what we are doing to honor them," he stated.

Students of the Imperial Valley Fire Acadamey are helping set up for tonights stair climb, putting up displays.

“They’re volunteering their time, we are greatly appreciative for them to be here putting the displays up in honor of the 413 personnel that gave their lives,” he said.

As of now, the event has a total of 379 registered attendees. The event will begin at 8 p.m. at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. For those that would like to participate in the climb, you can arrive 6:30 p.m. to register.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have a look at what preparations are taking place to make this special event possible. For that be sure to join us on our Evening Edition at 5 p.m.