El Centro police officers close in on stolen vehicle

Two pursuits in the span of three hours - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Police officers closed in on a stolen vehicle in El Centro on South Fourth Street and Aurora Drive.

The incident happened last night and Sergeant Steven Fisher with the El Centro Police Department says, that the vehicle was stolen from Brawley.

According to the El Centro Police Department, the suspect does not have any priors but he is an El Centro resident.

In a completely separate incident at 2 a.m., ECPD says two juvenile males ages 16 and 18 stole a vehicle and led police on a pursuit. This incident also transpired in El Centro.

When the pursuit came to an end, shots were exchanged between the officers and two teens until the teens surrendered. Miraculously, no one was hurt.