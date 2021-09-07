Rep. Gosar attributes rise in teen drug use to two major national issues

Top Stories

CBS 13's April Hettinger sits down with the congressman to talk about the benefits of drug prevention

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tens of thousands of dollars are coming to Yuma to make sure kids don't try drugs or fall into addiction.

$125,000 in grants was award to Yuma for drug-free communities in teens. U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar hopes this will stop teens from making a fatal mistake.

The congressman believes this grant is timely because of pandemic closures and the drug smuggling influx at the border.

"Coming off of a COVID year where kids were out of school, there was very little or few things to do, we were already facing pandemics across the country in regards to drug overdoses, and now the border numbers show that were getting umpteenth tons of drugs coming across the border," Rep. Gosar explained.

Not only can these dangerous drugs instantly take lives, there are severe long-term effects, according to Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department.

"You're putting chemicals into your body that were never meant to go into your body," Sgt. Franklin stated. "These are chemicals that you use to clean your house with."

Sgt. Franklin says it's difficult to put all the blame on the border influx, but it doesn't make the drug crisis any better.

"It's not going to help us either the fact that we live close to the border. Drugs are going to come across. I mean, we're a small town," Sgt. Franklin said. "Some of it's going to stay here."

As cliche as it may sound, some still need the reminder that the smallest amount of fentanyl can and will kill you.

"The fentanyl now that's in the marketplace, you don't get a second chance," Rep. Gosar stated. "These are lethal drugs and just a little overdose causes death."

Yuma Police say there were 133 overdose calls in 2019, 185 in 2020 and so far in 2021, they have received 124 overdose calls; however, this includes all ages, not just those under 18.

Many cities nationwide were awarded drug-prevention funds. The grant money will last until September of next year and can be used wherever the city sees fit.