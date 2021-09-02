Calexico’s Police Chief set to retire after three decades of service

Top Stories

Chief Gonzalo Gerardo gives thanks to his department & the community for the love and support

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After 30 years of service, the Chief of the Calexico Police Department, Gonzalo Gerardo, will retire.

However, he continues to work on a project to benefit the police department, and is requesting more personnel to staff 9/11, as well as more equipment for officers and more patrols.

"I'm very happy, thank you to the community of Calexico, and my staff that makes me look good. My officers work pretty hard," said Chief Gerardo.

The Calexico Police Department has 25 officers, and four more squad cars are on the way. The Police Chief said he will continue to do as much as he can in his final three months on the job.