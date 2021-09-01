Body recovered from canal in Phoenix

Case is ongoing, body not identified yet

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The Phoenix Police Department (PPD) confirms a body has been recovered from a western Phoenix canal.

Fire officials with the local department said they heard word of a possible "rescue" Monday morning. However, crews learned it was a "recovery" upon arrival.

The PPD and Phoenix Fire Department reportedly worked together to remove the body from the canal.

Officers have not yet identified the gender of identity of the body found.

So far, police are unsure of the cause of death. Crews say there was no visible body trauma that would have directly killed the person.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing details.