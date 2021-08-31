Local mother furious about COVID exposure at her children’s school

Top Stories

A family claiming they were not notified of a positive COVID case in their child's classroom - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - A local mother says she was notified late about her child being exposed to a student with COVID. Cindy Godinez says she was taking her kindergartner to Gary Knox Elementary School Monday, as usual, when the school nurse stopped her and told her that class is canceled through September 9 due to a positive COVID case.

Godinez says she learned that the positive case was discovered on Friday, but had no idea.

"The notification wasn't there for the parents. You know, a lot of parents, they take their children to school, you know, feeling assured that their kids are gonna be safe. You know, other than their households and they're not," says local parent Cindy Godinez.

KYMA has reached out to Crane Elementary School District but has been referred to the district's COVID notification policy.

