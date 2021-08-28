Humane Society of Imperial County pushes to clear animal shelter

Humane Society of Imperial County wants to avoid euthanizing pets - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Some dogs sit under the receptionists desk at The Humane Society of Imperial County because there is no more room. With that, they are participating once again in the annual "Clear the Shelter" initiative.

This event helps the Humane Society of Imperial County ease pressure on their overcrowded animal shelter. Devon Apodaca the Executive Director says that his shelter is over its capacity.

"This is a nation-wide crisis, but this is the worst it has been here in years," he said.

The initiative is meant to completely clear the shelter of all dogs and pets. The Humane Society of Imperial County is even allowing those from out of state to travel to adopt dogs.

The animal shelter in Imperial County has only had two animals adopted. They are far from their goal and need all the help they can get.

Apodaca says that overcrowding may lead to an alternative that no one at the shelter wants to consider - Euthanizing dogs and cats.

"As much as we would like animals to stay here for the rest of their lives, that's just not sheltering," he said.

The push to clear animal shelters nation-wide, is organized by NBCUniversal's and ends on September 19th. News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on this on the Evening Edition at 5 p.m.