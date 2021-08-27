UPDATE: Four injured in Arizona print shop explosion

Top Stories

New video and details on people hurt

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Four people were rushed to the hospital with severe burns after the shop they were working in exploded Thursday morning.

New footage shared with CNN shows the Chandler Sunset Plaza's roof being blown right off. The sonic boom even rattles the car which the camera was connected to.

An unidentified witness said, "All of a sudden, I hear like a sonic boom. All my windows shook like, like I was shaking, like what happened?"

Emergency officials report crews evacuated all fifteen business, including a preschool, from the strip mall.

"There was black and brown debris everywhere in the sky, and I saw it all fly up and fall down -- the whole building -- and my ears started ringing," expressed an anonymous bystander.

The doctor caring for the injured people believes they're lucky to be alive. As of Thursday evening, two of the four were still in intensive care.

Local police say they're not currently looking for any suspects because they don't believe foul play was involved.