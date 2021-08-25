Imperial County officials concerned about census results

Top Stories

County leaders say citizenship question could be to blame for low participation in U.S Census - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County leaders say they're disappointed with the latest U.S Census numbers. The numbers show that there was only a 3% increase in population.

Esperanza Colo with the county says she believes the population is higher than reported. She says the question of citizenship status on the survey might have left many people in the Valley unaccounted for.

"Some have a mix in their homes, some are in the process of becoming U.S citizens, so this is a very difficult question to ask them," she said.

Colo also says that this year, the census was easily accessible through technology. However, Colo says that many residents do not have access to the internet in Imperial County.

"This year the census was online, many communities do not have much access to the internet, and many don't even have computers, this makes it difficult for people to respond," she said.

Colo says the pandemic also played a part in the low participation rate. However, according to Imperial County residents have shown historically low participation with the census.

