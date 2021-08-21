California hiker dies in Death Valley, heatstroke suspected

Top Stories

NWS reports Death Valley recently reached 130 degrees

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Authorities say a San Francisco man died Wednesday while hiking in an area where temperatures can be among the hottest on Earth: Death Valley National Park.

Courtesy NWS

Park officials confirm Lawrence Stanback went for a hike near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail.

National Weather Service's (NWS) report shows temperatures reached 107 degrees Fahrenheit that day.

Officials say park rangers were notified of a suspected heatstroke in the afternoon. They soon set out on foot to look for the 60 year old.

Park rangers confirmed he was already dead when the rangers found him.

Last month, the NWS said Death Valley recorded a high temperature of 130 degrees.