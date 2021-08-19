Caldor Fire explodes, requiring more personnel to front lines

Top Stories

Fast flames fueled by a forest ripe for burning

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - The Caldor Fire is exploding in El Dorado County, growing from 3000 acres to 60,000 acres in two days.

Crews are trying to keep up, but authorities admit firefighters are stretched thin. They keep sending requests for crews from throughout California.

Additional strike teams are currently on their way to the Caldor Fire, per Cal Fire. One team in particular has been going on 12 days straight.

Chief of Berona Fire Department Ken Kremansky says he and his crew drove six hours from the Dixie Fire to help fight a new one.

"This fire broke out they needed some resources... We're tired we've been working really hard... We're trying to do the best we can we're fighting some big odds," confesses Chief Kremansky. "We love what we do we get gratification out of being there and helping people out."

Caldor Fire's increasing flames are forcing evacuations in both Amador and Eldorado County. However, some have chosen to stay.

When asked why he chose to stay, Rich Scaggs of Pollock Pines comments, "Well because we're so close… to highway 50 we have our RV ready we can load stuff up and be gone here pretty quickly."

It's important with an unpredictable fire to be prepared to evacuate, advises Cal Fire.

"When you live in an area like this…its always good to have a plan.. at least you can get your birth certificate your pictures… and get out," says Cal Fire.