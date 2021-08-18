Sports betting at Paradise Casino begins in September

Top Stories

CBS 13's April Hettinger lays out the cards on when you can start throwing down cash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you're feeling lucky before the kickoff, it's time to get ready to place your bets. A local casino will soon be home to the first ever sports betting lounge in Yuma County.

The Arizona sports gaming bill passed in April, and now Paradise Casino is getting the ball rolling ahead of a major sports season.

"Our goal, if everything goes correct, is to start taking sports wagering before the start of the football season," said Kyle Gawthorp, executive director of marketing and hotel operations at Paradise Casino.

Football along with all other major sports like baseball, basketball, hockey and more will be available for bets.

"We're going to offer pretty much a full sports book, college, professional sports of all kinds," Gawthorp explained. "We'll have a TV. We'll have a lounge area for those people to watch the games after they've placed their bets."

The new lounge will take over the old bingo space. Renovations will be done in December, but sports betting will still be offered in the meantime.

This sports gaming opportunity is expected to attract more out-of-state tourism.

"We're going to be the only product in a very large geography," Gawthorp stated. "It's not something California has at the moment."

Vegas-style games are also new to the casino. Guests can throw down some chips on roulette, blackjack and craps in the renovated gaming space.

Tonight beginning at 4 p.m. on 13 On Your Side, April Hettinger speaks with local representative Tim Dunn who proposed this bill in the Arizona House. He shares his reaction to the progress our county has made in getting sports right on the money.