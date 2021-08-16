Yuma County sees rise in hospitalizations, YRMC reports 98% are unvaccinated

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County public health director Diana Gomez provided an update on where the county stands with COVID-19 and the rise in cases. This, as Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), is currently treating close to 40 patients.

The patients are all under 50 years old. The youngest are in their 20's. The hospital says 98% of COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated individuals.

Most unvaccinated ICU patients are remaining in the hospital for up to a month. Other non-severe cases only stay for a few days.

Deb Aders is YRMC's chief nursing officer.

“Unvaccinated we've had people over 30 days. We have currently some, you know, we did have that one or two deaths, you know from the icu from we've reported, and they were pretty well long stays,” Aders explained.

Gomez says the county is at a 16% positivity rate.

Based on tests that have been sent to a lab for examination, 85% to 90% of them have confirmed the delta variant.

“Like a virus, virus replicates they find a susceptible host and they replicate that's what they do. So the under 12 population is concentrated versus if you're looking at other age groups, you have a mix you have a certain percentage a pretty high percentage of adults that's vaccinated and some of our other age categories unvaccinated we've had,” the county health director said.

Over at YRMC, three covid units have opened up. It's a similar setup to what we saw during last year’s wave. That’s a concern due to the delta variant being very contagious.

“Typically in the first generation of the virus we saw two people don't leave it, in fact, two people unknowingly so two times two equals four, four times two equals eight, this delta variant you've seen the r-naught listed as somewhere between four and as high as seven,” Gomez added.

YRMC is also seeing more COVID-positive pregnant women come thru the doors. They think it could be due to hesitancy and not wanting to harm the baby. Last week, in one day, the hospital treated six soon-to-be moms.

“There's been a lot of studies out there that show it's safe. So I think it's just educating the public that it is safe even if you're pregnant to get the vaccine for you and your baby,” Aders recommends.

Gomez also adds that as of right now, the county has ample supplies of vaccines as harvest season gears up and winter visitors start coming back into town.

As a reminder, you can get the vaccine at most doctors' offices and pharmacies.