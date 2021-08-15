YRMC updates visitor policy “out of an abundance of caution”
Goes into effect Monday, August 16
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced Saturday changes to their visitor policy, following the Yuma Police Department's arrest of a YRMC emergency nurse.
In the announcement, hospital staff says:
Out of an abundance of caution, YRMC is proactively shifting visitation to moderate levels this Monday, August 16. Restrictions apply to YRMC’s main campus, Cancer Center and all outpatient clinics and facilities.
RELATED: YRMC employee arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges
The YRMC would like to remind the public that masks are required when entering any of its healthcare facilites. Patients and visitors should also bring their own masks when visiting the main hospital, the Cancer Center, YRMC's business facilities and any of the outpatient clinics.
Visitation hours for inpatient areas are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Current policies include:
- Visitors must be 18 years or older, unless they are a patient or the parent of a patient.
- Patients may have two pre-designated visitors for the duration of their stay, limited to one visitor per day during visiting hours. For pediatric patients, both parents may be present.
- Patients in Labor and Delivery/Mother-Baby may have one companion for the duration of the stay.
- Patients in the Emergency Department may have one companion during their stay in the ED.
- We will screen all visitors to the main YRMC campus, Cancer Center and clinics for symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as cough, fever and or shortness of breath.
- Visitors will be given stickers to help manage visitation.
- Patients at YRMC outpatient clinics and facilities may bring one companion per visit.
