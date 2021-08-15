YRMC updates visitor policy “out of an abundance of caution”

Goes into effect Monday, August 16

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced Saturday changes to their visitor policy, following the Yuma Police Department's arrest of a YRMC emergency nurse.

In the announcement, hospital staff says:

Out of an abundance of caution, YRMC is proactively shifting visitation to moderate levels this Monday, August 16. Restrictions apply to YRMC’s main campus, Cancer Center and all outpatient clinics and facilities.

The YRMC would like to remind the public that masks are required when entering any of its healthcare facilites. Patients and visitors should also bring their own masks when visiting the main hospital, the Cancer Center, YRMC's business facilities and any of the outpatient clinics.

Visitation hours for inpatient areas are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Current policies include: