A home in Coolidge burns after possible gas line break

Large explosion reported Sunday morning

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Locals report hearing a large explosion Sunday morning, followed by seeing a ball of fire.

Authorities confirm one home is burning after a possible gas line break.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office believe the fire was most likely due to a gas line breaking near South Highway 87.

Coolidge City Manager Rick Miller has reported one woman being flown to the hospital with burn injuries. Crews are still searching for two others whom have yet to be found.

According to an emergency alert released, there are no evacuations currently happening. However, firefighters are working to control the flames.

