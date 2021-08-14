San Luis Senior Center closes due to rise in coronavirus-related cases

Top Stories

Effective immediately, until further notice

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - City of San Luis staff announces Saturday that the Senior Center will be closed effective immediately until further notice.

This announcement comes within hours of the City learning that two test results related to the Senior Center tested positive for COVID-19. A complete closure is to ensure members' safety and avoid spreading the virus.

The Parks & Recreation Department clarified that Senior Center staff is following the necessary COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations. They are also informing members of the change in operations.

“There has been a significant rise of the COVID-19 positive rates in Yuma County in the last few weeks. We will do everything necessary to make sure our senior residents are protected,” stated Mayor Gerardo Sanchez.

On Friday, the Yuma County Public Health Services District reported 100 new, coronavirus-related cases.

The University of Arizona’s Early Warning Sewage Testing Project also provides outbreak warnings. So far, all three San Luis testing areas have had high concentrations of the virus present.

“The well-being and health of our most vulnerable will continue to be our main priority,” Mayor Sanchez concluded.