Humane Society of Yuma still at max capacity after a month

Since the start of July, the shelter has been at max capacity with no break, Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - At the start of July, the Humane Society of Yuma announced their shelter was at full capacity. Now a month later, things haven’t gotten much better.

HSOY currently has just four open kennels available. Many of the dogs being brought in are not being picked up by their owners, even when the shelter is doing all it can to notify the public of what dogs they have.

HSOY has even held Facebook Live broadcasts to show the dogs they have that could belong to local owners.

A fundraiser has also been started to help the society. So far, they have raised half of their $4,000 goal. The money is helping to get the dogs and cats they have vaccinated, along with other shelter needs, such as pet food.

In addition to money, HSOY is also still asking those who can foster a pet to do so.

Annette Lagunas, the executive director of HSOY, says that in addition to lightening the load for HSOY, even just a couple days in an actual home can be good for the pet as well.

“It helps us know a little bit more about them, it gives them kind of a break from the shelter environment, so if you're ever interested in fostering, now’s the time to do it, we’re definitely looking for all the foster parents we can get,” Lagunas said.

For more info on how to help the society you can head over to their website. If you'd like to donate to their fundraiser, please click here.