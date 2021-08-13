Teachers share disappointment at CUSD board meeting

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Teachers in Calexico presented a counter proposal at their last negotiations meeting with the Calexico Unified School District (CUSD).

This happened after teachers said that they are ready to strike if that's what it takes to get more money.

The school district met Thursday. They were joined by disappointed parents, teachers and even students. Monica Hernandez a teacher in Calexico said at the meeting, that she has considered teaching at another school.

“My husband has asked me, Monica, do you want to apply to a different school, I have seriously considered this question,“ she said.

The district has offered to give teachers a 6% increase for the years 2017 through 2023. Teachers instead want the years 2017 through 2020 to be addressed and paid for.

The district did not provide an answer to the counter offer that was presented on Wednesday. News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have an update on negotiations on the Early Edition at 5 p.m.