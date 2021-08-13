Imperial Valley storm floods Calipatria Prison

Top Stories

Wives are sharing details from inside the prison according to their husbands - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - More wives are speaking about the living conditions in Calipatria State Prison (CSP). This past week, the Valley experienced a storm that resulted in the prison getting flooded.

Inmates woke up to belongings being destroyed by the rain, and their spouses are saying this is not a way to treat them. Wives are upset and they feel nothing is being done to fix these issues.

They say they are under a lot of stress because of the phone calls they continue to receive from their husbands.

Bebe Larkin, an inmate's fiancé, said that her partner woke up to his floor flooded with water after the storm. Her fiancé was confused cause there didn’t seem to be any cracks on the walls, but when he woke up, his cell walls were drenched.

“There were no cracks, but there was water on the walls,” said Larkin.

She believes this is due to a poor kept facility; claiming that a lot of his legal paper work was destroyed. Larkin said it has stressed him out because he is concerned with what could happen next.

I previously brought you a story on the wives complaining about their loved ones not having proper air conditioning. Zulma Ybarra said her husband was getting sick from the heat. She said her husband is living in fear of the triple digit heat.

I’ve reached out to CSP and they have not returned our request for an interview at this time.

Friday, 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., Vince Ybarra details more about what the inmates are dealing with inside the prison walls.