Educators share mixed feelings about California’s vaccine mandate

Teachers across Imperial Valley talk to News 11's Wiley Jawhary about the state's new shot requirement

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest mandate in California requires all teachers and school staff to show proof of full vaccination status. This has teachers across the Imperial Valley at odds.

The alternative is getting tested every single week. Teachers we spoke with say they want to place the safety of their students first, but some of the teachers we spoke to say it's a fine line.

“I’m hesitant on this mandate because I am a big believer of freedom and individual rights," Daniel Nunez, a high school teacher in the Imperial Valley said.

Nunez says his peers are mixed about the vaccine mandate, however he also says that getting tested weekly is a fair alternative.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have the full story along with comment from the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD), on our Early Edition at 5 p.m.