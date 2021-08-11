YFD fire captain shares deployment experience as new team departs

Top Stories

Brandon Case talks about days battling the Dixie Fire - 13 On Your Side's April Hettinger reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A strike team of four Yuma firefighters just left, while another team of four firefighters just returned from the Dixie Fire in northern California.

Captain and paramedic Brandon Case of the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) spent just over two weeks helping more than 5,000 firefighters protect cities surrounding the Dixie Fire.

"All the towns we protected, the fire had not gotten there yet," Captain Case said. "A lot of what we did was all the preventative stuff, cleaning things up, making sure that if the fire had got there, that it would save as many structures as possible."

He says it was a positive experience being able to support the other departments and most importantly, the community. Captain Case adds that it feels great to be home after long days in hot and humid weather.

"Our actual duty days were 24 hour shifts," Captain Case said. "We would start at 7 in the morning, and by the time the other oncoming crew would come in, it would be about 8:00 the next morning."

Four additional YFD firefighters were sent to the area of Weaverville, California Tuesday. They left around 2 a.m. along with the Imperial Valley Strike Team.

The team of firefighters deployed to the Monument Fire will be there for roughly two weeks.

Tonight beginning at 4 p.m., 13 On Your Side's April Hettinger speaks with the captain who is glad his team returned home safe.