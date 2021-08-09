Man reportedly kills family in Phoenix domestic violence dispute

Police sergeant: "This was domestic violence"

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/KPHO/CBS) - A man is in custody after shooting his parents and brother to death at their home Sunday afternoon near 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the scene after the 34-year-old suspect allegedly confessed his crimes to someone at another location.

"There were no children," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune. "So, it is the mom and dad of the suspect and the brother of the suspect."

No one answered the door when officers arrived to the family's home. They eventually forced their way in to find the dead bodies of 63-year-old Lewis Lujan, 56-year-old Irene Lujan and their son, 30-year-old Mathew Lujan.

The victims had been dead for a couple hours. Another son, Brandon Lujan, was found at a medical facility.

Arizona's Family did hear directly from a neighbor:

I walk out to the end of my driveway. I get out there, and maybe a minute later, I hear nine shots, five and then four… separated by maybe three seconds. Anonymous - August 8, 2021

Investigators say the perpetrator got into a fight with his brother right before the shooting.

"This was domestic violence," confirmed Sgt. Fortune. "That's something our detectives will be looking at. They're going to review calls for service, they're going to review prior reports, they're really going to look at activities between the family members prior to the shooting."