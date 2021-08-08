Skip to Content
By
Published 11:14 AM

Rollover crash causes heavy delay on westbound I-8 near Araby Road

LUIS LOPEZ

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Traffic is down to one lane on westbound I-8 due to a crash.

There is a heavy delay near Araby Road as police and paramedics attempt to clear the scene.

It appears to be a two-vehicle crash; however, the Arizona Department of Public Safety has not yet confirmed these details.

One car was found on its roof in the shoulder of the road.

Traffic is expected to continue moving. Drive with caution in the area.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

