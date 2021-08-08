Rollover crash causes heavy delay on westbound I-8 near Araby Road

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Traffic is down to one lane on westbound I-8 due to a crash.

There is a heavy delay near Araby Road as police and paramedics attempt to clear the scene.

It appears to be a two-vehicle crash; however, the Arizona Department of Public Safety has not yet confirmed these details.

One car was found on its roof in the shoulder of the road.

Traffic is expected to continue moving. Drive with caution in the area.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.