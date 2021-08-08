Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 10:32 AM

BP: Meth hidden in toolboxes seized at checkpoint

MGN

Over thirty pounds seized, worth more than $80K

WESTMORLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol arrested a man Friday whom was attempting to smuggle 30.28 methamphetamine, worth $83,270, through the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

Courtesy Border Patrol

El Centro sector agents say the 65-year-old man approached the checkpoint at 6:40 a.m. in a white 1986 Ford F-150 pick-up truck. A K-9 alerted to the vehicle in primary inspection, causing an agent to refer the car to secondary inspection.

That's when agents discovered 30 bundles all wrapped in brown tape hidden inside two tool boxes. After testing the white crystal-like substance, Border Patrol confirmed it was methamphetamine, and immediately arrested the man.

Agents turned him, the car and narcotics over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Though the man is legally allowed to be in the states, agents made it known he is not a U.S. citizen.

Crime / Imperial County
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content