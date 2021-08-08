BP: Meth hidden in toolboxes seized at checkpoint

Top Stories

Over thirty pounds seized, worth more than $80K

WESTMORLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol arrested a man Friday whom was attempting to smuggle 30.28 methamphetamine, worth $83,270, through the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

Courtesy Border Patrol

El Centro sector agents say the 65-year-old man approached the checkpoint at 6:40 a.m. in a white 1986 Ford F-150 pick-up truck. A K-9 alerted to the vehicle in primary inspection, causing an agent to refer the car to secondary inspection.

That's when agents discovered 30 bundles all wrapped in brown tape hidden inside two tool boxes. After testing the white crystal-like substance, Border Patrol confirmed it was methamphetamine, and immediately arrested the man.

Agents turned him, the car and narcotics over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Though the man is legally allowed to be in the states, agents made it known he is not a U.S. citizen.